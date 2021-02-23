FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,041.88

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.88 ($13.61) and traded as low as GBX 977 ($12.76). FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 127,043 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

