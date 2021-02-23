FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,659 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG opened at $225.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

