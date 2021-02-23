FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

