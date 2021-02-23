FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.