FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,252 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

