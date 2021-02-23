FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 4,077 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

