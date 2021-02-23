FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

