FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

