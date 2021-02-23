FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $602,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.15, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

