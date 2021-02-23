FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 63.7% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 43.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.