FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.