FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

NYSE SPOT opened at $349.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.09 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

