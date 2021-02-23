FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,671 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

