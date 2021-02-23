FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,625,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $225.88 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $227.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

