FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day moving average is $280.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.