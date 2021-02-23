Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE FRT opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 81,822 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

