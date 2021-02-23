Feellike Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,950.05 and approximately $35.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00511288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

