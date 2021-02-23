Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 2.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.15% of Ferrari worth $65,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE RACE traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

