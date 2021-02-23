Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $156.34 million and $40.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00673712 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.