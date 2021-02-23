Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 458,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 89,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,284,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

