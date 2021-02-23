FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 138,273 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $97,300,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,703,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $13,282,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

