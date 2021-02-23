FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 65,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

