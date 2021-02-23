FIL Ltd Invests $8.23 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

