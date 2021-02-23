FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 123,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,360 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

