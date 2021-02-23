Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.25

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $334,274.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00474457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00507738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074588 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

Filecash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

