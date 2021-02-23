Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.08

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.08 and traded as high as $27.70. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 68,111 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $440.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

