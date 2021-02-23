Financial Review: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and PharmChem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37% PharmChem N/A N/A N/A

DermTech has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmChem has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PharmChem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DermTech and PharmChem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 6 0 3.00 PharmChem 0 0 0 0 N/A

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.09%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than PharmChem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and PharmChem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 431.50 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -26.33 PharmChem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PharmChem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Summary

DermTech beats PharmChem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc. provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

