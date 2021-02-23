Financial Survey: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grocery Outlet and Eurocash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82 Eurocash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Eurocash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.52 $15.42 million $0.79 52.18 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Eurocash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,351 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 450 Inmedio press salons; 8,985 abc network grocery stores; and 5,133 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

