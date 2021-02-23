FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) Trading Down 6.6%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 1,311,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRV. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $54,984,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,493,000.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

