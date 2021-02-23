FIO Protocol Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $4.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00033566 BTC.

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 743,474,933 coins and its circulating supply is 220,346,010 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

