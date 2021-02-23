Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Up 2.9%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 700,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 562,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

