Firo Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.01 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00010260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.16 or 0.03131462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00367937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.45 or 0.01037605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.00404355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00386025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00252894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,572,629 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

