Firo (FIRO) Price Down 11% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Firo has a market cap of $60.64 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00010403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,361.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.44 or 0.03225556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00364422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.75 or 0.01075723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.23 or 0.00441272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00385696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00260171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00024268 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,574,629 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

