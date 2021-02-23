First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.32

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 2576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

