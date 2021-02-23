First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.77

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 43493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,065,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 814,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 654,126 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

