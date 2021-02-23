First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $17.99. First Community shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 17,368 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

