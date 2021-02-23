First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.23

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.