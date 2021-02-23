First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.23

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

