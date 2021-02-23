First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.20. 2,621,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,288. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

