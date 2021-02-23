First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.33.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.