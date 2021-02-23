First Trust Advisors LP Buys 235,769 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of DHT worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

DHT stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

