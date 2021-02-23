First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.13 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of BancFirst worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $2,375,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.