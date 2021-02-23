First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Marten Transport worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

