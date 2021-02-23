First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,887 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of American National Group worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $111.05.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.