First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,483 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

