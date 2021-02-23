First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 184,537 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,918,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

