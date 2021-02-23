First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,994 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

