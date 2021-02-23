First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 45,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 41,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

