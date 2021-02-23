First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.43% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

