First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.06. 53,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 70,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 1,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,832 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

