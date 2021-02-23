Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price fell 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.29. 16,010,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 11,368,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

